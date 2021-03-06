Viral Tik Tok video gives this West Island charity a much needed boost

A viral video has led to a fundraising bonanza for a West Island charity.

Back in November, Friperie Thrift It was launched by On Rock Community Services with a simple goal: to raise money for the organization's food bank people by selling used clothes. But with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, some days there were few people coming by to browse.

“Honestly, the sales were so bad, there were days when nobody was coming in to the store,” said staffer Kayla Reid.

It was on one of those days that student volunteer Julia Dauth began filming the store and posting what she captured to Tik Tok.

“I've never done anything in marketing or anything, it was just by chance,” said Dauth.

The video now has over 130,000 views.

“It's amazing that I can contribute to the food banks, the last time I came it was very dead. There's line-ups now,” said Dauth.

On Friday, people lined up in their cars for their turn to shop. Many in the line said they were coming after seeing the store on Tik Tok.

The lift in business couldn't have come at a better time. Demand on the food bank has risen 35 per cent during the pandemic, but lockdowns have led to a decline in revenue.

“We gotta pay rent, electricity, the operation of the place,” said Reid. “You start to wonder how things are going to go and this week we see a bit of light.”