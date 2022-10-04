iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Voter turnout in 2022 Quebec election on par with 2018


image.jpg

Voter turnout hasn't budged much since Quebec's 2018 provincial election, with the magic number remaining around 66 per cent.

Participation did go down slightly in 2022, however, at 66.05 per cent. In 2018, the rate was 66.45 per cent, according to Elections Quebec.

Although more people voted in 2022 in terms of sheer numbers, with an additional 63,878 ballots cast this time around, Quebec's list of registered electors grew during those four years by 133,017 people.

Notably, early voting was at a record high this year, with 24 per cent of electors participating in the advance poll.

98.65 per cent of ballot papers were valid in 2022, while 1.35 per cent (56,199) were rejected.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*