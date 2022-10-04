Voter turnout in 2022 Quebec election on par with 2018

Voter turnout hasn't budged much since Quebec's 2018 provincial election, with the magic number remaining around 66 per cent.

Participation did go down slightly in 2022, however, at 66.05 per cent. In 2018, the rate was 66.45 per cent, according to Elections Quebec.

Although more people voted in 2022 in terms of sheer numbers, with an additional 63,878 ballots cast this time around, Quebec's list of registered electors grew during those four years by 133,017 people.

Notably, early voting was at a record high this year, with 24 per cent of electors participating in the advance poll.

98.65 per cent of ballot papers were valid in 2022, while 1.35 per cent (56,199) were rejected.