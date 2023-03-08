iHeartRadio
Wage gap: Quebec women still make $3.25 less per hour than men


This stock photo is meant to show the gender pay gap, te difference between what men and women are paid for their work. Credit: Shutterstock.

In 2022, the hourly pay gap between men and women reached $3.25.

The Institut de la statistique du Québec states that the average hourly earnings of women aged 15 and over will reach $29.29 in 2022, while the average hourly earnings of men in the same age group will reach $32.54.

This means that for every dollar earned by a man, a woman earned $0.90.

However, the gender gap has narrowed over the past decade or so.

The same is true for weekly earnings, which in 2022 showed a gap of $229.62 between men and women.

At that time, women's weekly earnings were $989.08 and men's were $1218.70.

While this gap is large in dollar terms, it is actually smaller than before in percentage terms, as wage levels have climbed over the years for both men and women.

Indeed, a $400 salary and a $500 salary result in a $100 gap. And a salary of $900 and $1000 also results in a $100 gap. But the $100 gap does not carry the same weight in either case.

These fresh statistics released on International Women's Rights Day also suggest that the gender gap has narrowed more rapidly for weekly earnings than for hourly earnings. This suggests that women's working time has increased, further narrowing the gap with men.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2023

