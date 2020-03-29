Wake up call: 3.6 MN earthquake rocks parts of Quebec
Did you feel that?
While to some it may have felt the earth was about to open up and swallow us all whole, it was an earthquake that woke everyone up shortly before 3:30 A.M. Sunday.
According to the Canadian National Seismograph Network the 3.6 Magnitude quake hit about seven kilometres north east of Mascouche at 3:21 A.M.
The shaking was felt by many on the island of Montreal, in Laval and on the South Shore.
