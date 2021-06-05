iHeartRadio
Walk-in clinic for first doses of Pfizer vaccine opens in Bill-Durnan Arena

image.jpg

As announced earlier this week, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Montreal on Saturday.

The clinics include one at the Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vezina St.), where Montrealers could show up to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first serve basis, though only those seeking their first dose are eligible.

Hours for the Bill-Durnan Arena clinic are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is also operating a clinic offering second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who have already received their first dose at least eight weeks ago. That clinic ic located in Decarie Square (6900 Decarie Blvd.) and also operates from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A mobile, walk-in vaccination clinic will also operate out of the Howie Morenz Arena on June 11 and 12 from 10 am to 3 p.m. 

