Walk-in clinics at private companies open this weekend in Quebec for Pfizer, Moderna doses

image.jpg

Some private businesses will offer COVID-19 vaccines at walk-in clinics starting Friday through the weekend with a limited number of doses.

The walk-in clinics will offer Pfizer and Moderna doses only, subject to the supply they have on hand.

The following clinics will be open at various times Friday through Sunday:

MONTREAL

Saputo - Maire de Montréal-Nord, 4243 de Charleroi St., Montreal

  • 260 Pfizer doses available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

EASTERN TOWNSHIPS

BRP Valcourt - 1111 des Cyprès Blvd., Valcourt

  • 400 Moderna doses available Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • 400 Pfizer doses available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tickets will be available as of 9 a.m.

CENTRE-DU-QUÉBEC

Cascades - 412 Marie-Victorin Blvd., Kingsey Falls

  • 400 Pfizer doses available Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis.

QUEBEC CITY

Biscuits Leclerc - 91 de Rotterdam St., Parc industriel François Leclerc, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

  • 360 Pfizer doses available Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. (tickets will be given out from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
  • 360 Moderna doses available Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. (tickets will be handed out from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.)

Pôle des entreprises de la Capitale Nationale - 300 de l’Estuaire St., Québec

  • 200 Pfizer doses and 200 Moderna doses available Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. 
  • Doses will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, but the ministry of health notes "tickets will be handed out from 8 a.m., if necessary."

MONTÉRÉGIE

Pratt & Whitney Canada - 1000 Marie-Victorin Blvd., Longueuil

  • 200 Moderna doses available Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis

Public health notes that even at walk-in clincs, people are only eligible for a shot if at least eight weeks have passed since their first dose. 

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people aged 12 and older, while the Moderna dose is approved for people 18 and over. 

