Walk-in clinics in Quebec for Pfizer doses on hold after delay in deliveries

A delay in shipments of the Pfizer vaccine means some walk-in vaccination clinics in Quebec will be cancelled for several days.

The delay only affects clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment. In a statement issued Friday evening, the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services said the next shipment of 546,000 doses that was supposed to be handed over this weekend will instead arrive on June 24 or 25.

It's important to note that people who already have scheduled appointments for Pfizer vaccines will still get their shots, the ministry said.

“In this context, the priority of the vaccination teams is to ensure that the doses of Pfizer are in sufficient quantity to continue the vaccination activities already planned and to honour the appointments made,” the statement read.

The walk-in clinics offering Pfizer will be cancelled temporarily from Saturday through June 24.

The province says this delay will not affect its goal of vaccinating everyone 12 and older by Aug. 31.

Walk-ins for the other two approved vaccines, AstraZeneca and Moderna, will continue.