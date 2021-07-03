Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in several Quebec regions

Eight in-house vaccination clinics will be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines without an appointment over the next three days in various regions of Quebec.

Over the weekend, five clinics will be available for this service in Montreal, Monteregie and the Eastern Townships.

On Monday, four more clinics will be added in the Quebec City, Centre-du-Québec and Monteregie regions, the office of the Minister of Health and Social Services announced.

In the metropolis, the Saint-Michel, Saputo and Transcontinental-Energir vaccination centres will be accessible on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Monteregie region, the Pratt & Whitney Canada clinic in Longueuil will offer walk-in vaccines over the weekend, in addition to Monday. That same day, the Hydro-Québec-Intact clinic in Saint-Hyacinthe will also be offering walk-in vaccines.

In the Eastern Townships, only the BRP Valcourt clinic will be open on Saturday for walk-in vaccines until 3 p.m.

La deuxième dose sera administrée au retour en classe à l’automne 2021 ou avant, si possible. Les modalités seront communiquées au cours de l’été.

In Centre-du-Québec and Quebec City, Cacades and Pôle des entreprises de la Capitale-Nationale will offer this service on Monday.

At the time of writing, the office of the Minister of Health had not specified the number of doses available in each of the vaccination centres.

The ministry also said that Pfizer's vaccine is available to people aged 12 and over, while Moderna's vaccine is available to people aged 18 and over.

Quebec also indicates that to be eligible for the second dose, an interval of eight weeks must be respected since the administration of the first dose.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2021.