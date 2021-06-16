iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Walk-in vaccination clinic opens in Brossard for one day only

image.jpg

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Brossard for one day only.

On Wednesday, from noon to 7 p.m., people aged 12 and over can get one of 500 Pfizer doses available at Complexe Bell, located at 8000 Leduc Blvd.

People are invited to go to the clinic to receive their first or second dose.

"If you had made an appointment to receive the vaccine beforehand and decide to go to a walk-in clinic, it is important to cancel your appointment as soon as possible," read a Tuesday news release from public health.

So far, 1,096,557 vaccine doses have been administered in Monteregie, the second most of any region, behind Montreal. 

Accross Quebec, approximately 69 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the eligible population aged 12 and up, 78 per cent have gotten their first dose, while 15 per cent have gotten their second.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,955,473 shots have been administered in total.

 

Follow us on Instagram

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error