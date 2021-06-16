Walk-in vaccinations available at Bell Centre before Game 2

There's no home game Wednesday night, but fans are being told to visit the Bell Centre if they want to get a shot in the arm.

In a surprise move, walk-in vaccinations are being offered there from 5 to 8 p.m., according to a tweet from Qubec's health minister Christian Dubé.

He cheekily noted the doses are for "supporters" of the Canadiens, who are facing off with the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL playoff semifinals at 9 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the regional health authority, the Bell Centre clinic will also be open on Thursday and Friday as well, though on Friday the clinic will likely be held outdoors as game three is schedueld for that night.

Dube added that anyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic on Friday will receive a free Bell Centre hot dog.

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win one of 22 Caufield jerseys or one of 22 pairs of tickets to a game in 2021-22!



#GoHabsGo

A walk-in vaccination clinic is set up as of tonight at the Bell Centre. It runs until 9 PM, 200 doses available. It will also be here tomorrow 5-9 PM, then will move outside on game day for fans who want to get their 1st or 2nd doses.

A one-day only vaccination clinic opened in Brossard Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.

Accross Quebec, approximately 69 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.