Wandering humpback whale spotted from Montreal's Old Port

Those lucky enough to be near the St. Lawrence River in Montreal Saturday got a rare treat when a humpback whale was spotted near the Old Port in the morning.

The whale was caught on video and posted to social media starting around 8:30 a.m.

The whale was spotted swimming past Quebec and Trois Rivieres earlier in the week.

The Groupe de recherche et d’education sur le mammiferes marins (GREMM) said that several experts are on the water and Quebec’s marine mammal emergency network (RQUMM) and Fisheries and Oceans Canada are documenting the situation.

Federal agents are ensuring all boats are 100 metres from the whale at all times, and boaters are advised to avoid approaching the animal.

The whale, authorities said, showed no signs of distress and may be searching for food.

Anyone who spots the whale are encouraged to contact the RQUMM at 1-877-722-5346.