Wandering moose spotted in residential Quebec City neighbourhood

Police are urging residents in Beauport, an eastern borough of Quebec City, to be cautious after a moose was spotted wandering around the neighbourhood Thursday morning.

The animal was spotted just after 7 a.m. on des Chutes Boulevard.

Quebec City police, as well as wildlife officers, say they were alerted to the presence of the moose and quickly started tracking its movements.

Around 8 a.m., Quebec City police indicated that it had moved on to the Golf Le Montmorency area, near du Sault Avenue.

Officials state the large animals, often more than two metres tall as adults, can exhibit unpredictable behaviour, which can be dangerous.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2021.