Want to have your winter tires changed? You'll have to wait awhile

Montreal motorists will have to wait to change their tires.

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, many drivers will be looking to switch out their winter tires, but garages across the city say not so fast.

Until April 13, mechanics can only service ambulances, police cars, taxis, and vehicles used by someone who works in an essential service.

Rick Pavlopoulos, service manager at Gordons Tire in NDG says even if you have a flat tire you will have to drive on your spare for now.

"It's not like it's unsafe. A spare is designed to help you through if you blow a tire get a flat."

Pavlopoulos says they will be taking appointments for tire changes after the 13th, but adds even those will be limited.

"We're not going to have that many people in the waiting room at the same time," he says. "We won't be able to take walk-ins anymore. Things will be different."

The restrictions are in place until April 13 but Pavlopoulos says that could change.

"We're always following what the rules and regulations are. We are keeping up day to day."