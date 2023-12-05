Want to make your home more energy efficient? Quebec will pay you to do so

If you're looking for ways to make your home more energy efficient, and maybe save a few dollars along the way, the Quebec government says it is willing to help -- and even pay -- you.

Rénoclimat is a residential renovation incentive program for people who want to improve their homes' energy efficiency.

It has been in effect since 2005.

"An uncomfortable home, upcoming renovations or simply the need to better understand how to lower your energy bill are all good reasons to have an energy audit," explains Frédéric Fournier, a communications advisor with the Quebec Environment Ministry.

WHY IS MY HOUSE NOT ENERGY EFFICIENT?

There are several reasons for poor energy performance, according to the ministry.

The most common is poor airtightness.

"During the energy assessment, your Rénoclimat advisor will measure this airtightness using a blower door test and can tell you where the main air leaks are coming from," Fournier said.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

First, an energy advisor will visit your home and conduct an initial assessment -- for free.

They will then offer suggestions on what renovations can be done around the house to improve its energy efficiency.

"The assessment report covers all aspects of a home's energy efficiency: insulation, airtightness, the performance of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and the energy consumption habits of the occupants," Fournier said. "It indicates where improvements can be made and the potential for energy savings."

At this point, it will be up to the homeowner to decide what renovations, if any, they will do.

Once the work is complete, a second energy assessment is done.

"If the work improves the energy efficiency of the home and the conditions of the program are met, Rénoclimat financial assistance will be granted," Fournier said.

HOW MUCH CAN I SAVE?

According to Fournier, the average annual savings for those who participate in the program is 18 per cent.

The Rénoclimat program offers financial assistance for:

insulation work;

airtightness work;

replacing doors and windows;

installing or replacing mechanical systems, such as ventilation systems, water heaters, heat pumps, heating systems and geothermal systems.

Financial assistance can reach a maximum of $20,000 for a house and $40,000 for a duplex, triplex or multi-unit residential building.

To date, more than 385,000 initial energy assessment visits have been carried out, as well as 254,000 post-renovation follow-ups.

Those who take part in the Quebec program are also eligible for compensation by the Canadian government for up to $5,000.

