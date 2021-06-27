Want to watch the Habs-Lightning Finals at the Bell Centre? Better have a few grand tucked away

If you've got a burning desire to watch the Stanley Cup Finals in person at the Bell Centre and you also happen to have a few grand burning a hole in your pocket, you're in luck.

With capacity limited for the Montreal Canadiens' home games against the Tampa Bay Lightning to 3,500 people due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are re-selling online at a hefty price. On StubHub, a pair of tickets in the nosebleeds for game three were going for a minimum of $5,325. Two tickets for seats at centre ice in the reds were a bit harsher on the wallet, coming in at $23,896.

Re-sale prices for game four were even worse, with a minimum cost of $6,262 for two seats.

Fans in Tampa Bay get off much easier: the cheapest tickets available for game one are going for a measly $305 (albeit in American currency, translating to a whopping $375 in our Canadian dollars).