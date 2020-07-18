Wanted man in Alma, Quebec turned himself into police

The manhunt for a possibly armed man in Alma, Quebec ended around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The 42-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the police.

"Currently, he is meeting with the police and receiving the appropriate care," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Ingrid Asselin.

Earlier Friday, the SQ said the man wanted was "possibly armed," but Asselin said he was not armed when he turned himself in.

She was unable to say whether the individual was carrying a weapon at any time.

The search began after family members "reported concerns to the police," according to the SQ.

A vast police security perimeter was erected, and for part of the day, it was impossible to go inside an area of the Saint-Georges district of the town about 230 kilometres north of Quebec City.

"Some residences were evacuated, and other people have been told to stay inside their residences. There are two campsites nearby, but people cannot get in or out at the moment," said Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu during the manhunt.

Police had no further details to give on the operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.