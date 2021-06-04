iHeartRadio
Warm temperatures heading to Montreal this weekend: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Montreal area.

"A warm and humid air mass will track into the province of Quebec during the weekend," the agency stated Friday.

From Sunday to Tuesday, maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada states things will stay warm overnight, with lows near the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

