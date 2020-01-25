Warm winter weather may wind up in a wet weekend
There is a risk of freezing rain or snow this evening according to Environment Canada's forecast.
The cloudy, mild Saturday in Montreal with temperatures around 3 degrees is set to switch to snow or rain that could freeze tonight.
Sunday is also forecast to be wet with flurries or rain forecast and the temperature hovering around 1 degree.
