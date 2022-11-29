Warning over Cote St-Luc Bagels expands to products sold across Montreal and Laval

Quebec food safety officials have issued a second recall warning in a week over bagels from Montreal-area shop Cote-St-Luc Bagel – this time for those sold in shops around Montreal and Laval.

The food safety warning was issued Nov. 24 and was expanded Tuesday to include retail locations.

The products that are the subject of the initial warning were available for sale until Nov. 23, 2022, at the shop at 5757 Caldwell Avenue in Montreal. Now, bagels sold until Nov. 29, 2022, at several other establishments in Laval and Montreal are also affected.

Specifically, the expanded recall affects six-packs of sesame bagels sold in 450-gram units with a best-before date of Nov. 27, 2022. They were packaged in a Cote St-Luc Bagel plastic bag and sold at:

Adonis Place Vertu, at 3100 Thimens Blvd. in Montreal

Adonis Laval at 2425 Curé-Labelle Blvd. in Laval

Adonis Laval-Est at 2655 des Aristocrates Ave. in Laval

PA Nature at 5029 Parc Ave. in Montreal

PA Westbury at 5157 de Courtrai Ave. in Montreal

The recall is a voluntary measure. Officials said the products were not prepared and packaged in a manner that ensures their safety.



People who have any of these products are advised not to consume them. They can either return them to the establishment where they bought them or throw them away. Eating the bagels could present a health risk, even if they don't show any signs of spoilage or have any suspicious odours.

No cases of illness associated with the eating these bagels has reported to date.