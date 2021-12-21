iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

WATCH: Bank robber remembers to say 'Thank You'

Vol banque Plessisville

Provincial police arrested a man who remembered to mind his Ps and Qs while robbing a bank in the Centre-du-Québec region Monday morning.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, walked into a National Bank on Édouard-Dufour in Plessisville shortly before 11:00 A.M.

He walked past the few customers inside the bank, approached the tellers and demanded they give him whatever money they had.

"Thank you, have a nice day," he said as he walks away with an unknown amount of cash.

The entire incident was captured on cell phone video, filmed by the suspect himself.

The courteous criminal was not on the lam for very long as provincial police investigators arrested their well-mannered malefactor about 12 hours later at his home.

The man in his 40s is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error