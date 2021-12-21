WATCH: Bank robber remembers to say 'Thank You'

Provincial police arrested a man who remembered to mind his Ps and Qs while robbing a bank in the Centre-du-Québec region Monday morning.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, walked into a National Bank on Édouard-Dufour in Plessisville shortly before 11:00 A.M.

He walked past the few customers inside the bank, approached the tellers and demanded they give him whatever money they had.

"Thank you, have a nice day," he said as he walks away with an unknown amount of cash.

The entire incident was captured on cell phone video, filmed by the suspect himself.

The courteous criminal was not on the lam for very long as provincial police investigators arrested their well-mannered malefactor about 12 hours later at his home.

The man in his 40s is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.