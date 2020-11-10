WATCH: Broken pipe shoots brown water onto Montreal metro platform

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — A broken pipe at Montreal's Lionel-Groulx metro station shot visibly dirty water onto the station's passenger platform on Monday afternoon, even dousing one of the network's newer train cars.

"The infiltration was caused by a broken water pipe during excavation work," the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM)'s public affairs person, Isabelle-Alice Tremblay, said in an email to CTV News. "We quickly cut off the power supply to protect equipment and rolling stock and keep customers safe, and the leak was then sealed."

The service interruption on the Metro's orange line lasted from about 1:35 p.m. to 2:13 p.m., the transit authority said.

Watch the video, courtesy of Mackenzie Kilbourne, to see the incident.