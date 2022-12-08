iHeartRadio
WATCH: Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disease


Celine

In an emotional announcement posted to her Instagram page, Quebec singer Céline Dion announced that she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder known as "Stiff person syndrome."

The rare neurological disease only affects about one or two in a million people and gets its name due to its potential progressing that can turn sufferers into "human statues" as it causes muscles to lock the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS but there are treatments that can slow down the progression.

In her video, Dion said she works with a medical therapist daily to help restore her strength and endurance. 

Watch the full announcement below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ce´line Dion (@celinedion)

12

