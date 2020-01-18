WATCH: Celine Dion takes to the stage in Miami following the death of her mother

Fans in Miami were awestruck on Friday as Céline Dion took to the stage shortly after the death of her mother, Therese, who died earlier the same day.

Céline dedicated the show to her mother, posting to social media: "Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight's show to you, and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline."

Fans flooded social media with love for Céline and posted videos of her taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd in Miami, the next stop on her Courage world tour.

Addressing the crowd, Céline said she had been home with her brothers and sisters to be with their mother when Therese passed.

"We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before departing," an emotional Céline told the crowd. "I know for sure that she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight. I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

-CTV Montreal staff

Maman, nous t’aimons tellement...

📸 : Richard Gauthier pic.twitter.com/5kQDL1ILbs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 17, 2020

.@celinedion talks about the death of her mother and dedicates this show in #Miami to her. pic.twitter.com/bSNSFLbSGV — Diana Gonzalez (@DianaGHealth) January 18, 2020

Thanks @celinedion for such a touching and amazing concert. pic.twitter.com/PTuOadzs7C — Christian David (@CDLLS) January 18, 2020

Celine Dion is performing a whole fluffing concert the same day her mother passed away and if that doesn’t show you what a QUEEN she is idk what will. #celinedion #courageworldtour — Montana Leigh (@MontanasLand) January 18, 2020