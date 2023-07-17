WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street

Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson was returning from an estate sale on Doctor Penfield Avenue on Saturday around 11 a.m. when she noticed something was watching her.

The eyes belonged to a juvenile northern saw-whet owl, a nocturnal bird of prey that should not have been on the ground before noon on the busy Montreal street.

"He looked injured, and I felt really bad," said MacPherson, who decided to leave the bird there, hoping that he would find his way to safety.

She returned in the evening to check on the owl, this time bringing gloves and a basket in case the owl was still there.

"Sure enough, he was still there," said MacPherson. "He was super at risk because he couldn't fly and I also thought he must be dehydrated because he was at the same spot for at least eight hours."

MacPherson grew up on a farm and has a wealth of experience treating injured animals. She carefully took the bird home and called the city that recommended she keep the bird in a safe place before bringing him to a refuge centre.

She put him in a soft dog carrier and left him in a cool, dark place overnight.

On Sunday morning, a volunteer picked him up and took the bird to the university veterinary hospital in St-Hyacinthe (CHUV), where MacPherson was told he is recovering.

With reporting from CTV News journalist Joe Lofaro.