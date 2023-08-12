iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

WATCH: Graffiti artists give downtown Montreal a makeover


image.jpg

Armed with spray cans and a vision, graffiti artists are giving downtown Montreal a fresh coat of paint this weekend.

The 28th edition of the Under Pressure Graffiti Festival kicked off on Saturday, bringing the underground art form to centre stage.

This year's event program also pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with over 160 performances from dancers, DJs and other artists.

Watch the video report above from CTV News Montreal’s Sasha Teman for the full story.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*