WATCH: Insane hailstorm hits Central Alberta

While you may be enjoying some of the hot summer days in Montreal, people who were on a Highway in Central Alberta were hoping their cars would keep them safe from the monster hail storm they were all trapped in.

Grapefruit sized chunks of ice were falling from the sky, pelting vehicles on the QEII. Windows smashed, roofs dented. Incredibly, there were no major injuries reported.

#abstorm last night 5km south of gasoline alley, horrible 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/15HBfcB7cp — Gibran Marquez (@GibranMarquez7) August 2, 2022

To hear what it was like in the storm watch the report from CTV News.

Many bad things can happen on a New York subway. However, occasionally though you can catch one of the good things.