Watch out for snow squalls: snowy winds up to 70 km/h could dramatically reduce visibility

Snow, snow and more snow: Montrealers can expect the winter wonderland to intensify Saturday, with conditions favourable for snow squalls in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow resulting in extremely low visibility.

Roads could be hazardous, Environment Canada warns, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution. Powerful westerly winds could gust up to 70 km/h in the early afternoon.

Caution on roads today!

Only 5cm of #snow in forecast but wind gusts up to 70km/h will cause blowing & drifting snow & #squalls

And as the sidewalks pile up with snow, Montreal’s fire department took to Twitter Saturday morning with a reminder to shovel the area surrounding hydrants in case of emergency.

“A little gesture can make a big difference!” the Tweet reads.

Alors que vous dégagez vos escaliers, portes, balcons et voies d’évacuation, pensez à dégager les bornes d’incendie sur votre terrain. Un petit geste qui peut faire une grande différence ! ❄



In the morning, temperatures will reach a low of -17 degrees Celcius with the windchill, and a high of -9 as the day goes. Overnight temperatures could drop to -25 with the windchill overnight.

Periods of snow are expected throughout most of the day, with higher risk of snow squalls kicking in around noon.