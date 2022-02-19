iHeartRadio
-16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Watch out for snow squalls: snowy winds up to 70 km/h could dramatically reduce visibility

A woman braves a winter snow storm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Snow, snow and more snow: Montrealers can expect the winter wonderland to intensify Saturday, with conditions favourable for snow squalls in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow resulting in extremely low visibility.

Roads could be hazardous, Environment Canada warns, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution. Powerful westerly winds could gust up to 70 km/h in the early afternoon. 

Caution on roads today!
Only 5cm of #snow in forecast but wind gusts up to 70km/h will cause blowing & drifting snow & #squalls
@CTVMontrealpic.twitter.com/t5NRvrKqWf

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 19, 2022

And as the sidewalks pile up with snow, Montreal’s fire department took to Twitter Saturday morning with a reminder to shovel the area surrounding hydrants in case of emergency.

“A little gesture can make a big difference!” the Tweet reads.  

Alors que vous dégagez vos escaliers, portes, balcons et voies d’évacuation, pensez à dégager les bornes d’incendie sur votre terrain. Un petit geste qui peut faire une grande différence ! ❄

https://t.co/GYYtn6FvEq pic.twitter.com/vcYDyIpVGf

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) February 19, 2022

In the morning, temperatures will reach a low of -17 degrees Celcius with the windchill, and a high of -9 as the day goes. Overnight temperatures could drop to -25 with the windchill overnight.

Periods of snow are expected throughout most of the day, with higher risk of snow squalls kicking in around noon.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error