iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

WATCH: Quebec MNA offers to take care of opposition member's baby boy


image.jpg

A Quebec MNA offered to take care of an opposition member's baby Wednesday while she questioned a minister during a parliamentary commission.

Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Gregory Kelley welcomed baby Gabriel shortly after the provincial election last fall, and the baby boy accompanies his parents as the national assembly sits in Quebec City.

During a parliamentary commission studying the Justice Ministry's spending, CAQ MNA Valérie Schmaltz offered to take care of the baby during Rizqy's time to question the minister.

After Schmaltz took the baby, Rikqy thanked her colleagues for their flexibility and collaboration as she had to juggle with schedule.

Minister Simon Jolin-Barette is heard saying this a true example of what it’s like to be a MNA and a new parent. MNAs are not entitled to paid parental leave granted under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan.

Back in March, the new house speaker Nathalie Roy told The Canadian Press she wants to have a drop-in day care in the Quebec National Assembly, and that discussions about parental leave would be taking place.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*