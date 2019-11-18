WATCH: Residents help pull deer from icy Batiscan River
It took five people and a small boat, but eventually a group of Quebecers managed to save the life of a deer that fell into the icy waters of the Batiscan River in the Mauricie region.
Jacinthe Arsenault posted a video of the rescue on Facebook.
A passerby spotted the deer and knocked on Arsenault's door at about 8:00 A.M. Friday. She called the province's wildlife ministry, but agents were over an hour away and the deer didn't have that much time.
A Municipal officer managed to get a small boat into the water near the struggling deer. The small group of Good Samaritans managed to tie a rope around the deer's antlers and then worked together to pull it from the freezing cold river.
Exhausted after spending a couple of hours in the frigid waters, the deer rested on solid ground for a short while before returning back into the woods.
"Thank you to the people who helped save the poor deer," said Arsenault in her Facebook post.
Latest Audio
-
COVER TO COVER: could you answer these Elton John questions?
COVER TO COVER: could you answer these Elton John questions?
-
DR. MITCH: can you catch a cold from being cold?
DR. MITCH: can you catch a cold from being cold?
-
TOM MULCAIR: was Premier Legault right about Rona?
TOM MULCAIR: was Premier Legault right about Rona?