WATCH: Residents help pull deer from icy Batiscan River

Deer rescue

It took five people and a small boat, but eventually a group of Quebecers managed to save the life of a deer that fell into the icy waters of the Batiscan River in the Mauricie region.

Jacinthe Arsenault posted a video of the rescue on Facebook.

A passerby spotted the deer and knocked on Arsenault's door at about 8:00 A.M. Friday. She called the province's wildlife ministry, but agents were over an hour away and the deer didn't have that much time.

A Municipal officer managed to get a small boat into the water near the struggling deer. The small group of Good Samaritans managed to tie a rope around the deer's antlers and then worked together to pull it from the freezing cold river.

Exhausted after spending a couple of hours in the frigid waters, the deer rested on solid ground for a short while before returning back into the woods.

"Thank you to the people who helped save the poor deer," said Arsenault in her Facebook post.

