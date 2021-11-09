WATCH: The Berlin Wall fell on this day in November 1989

It's been more than three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall.



The guarded concrete barrier existed from 1961 until 1989 and divided West Berlin and East Germany.



The destruction of the Berlin Wall is regarded as a pivotal event in world history because it marked the beginning of the end for Europe’s Iron Curtain– the political boundary that divided western countries from Soviet states following the conclusion of the Second World War.

Three weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall, U.S. President George H.W. Bush met with Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Malta Summit and declared an end to the Cold War.



Less than a year after the East Berlin government eased border restrictions, Germany was reunified.



