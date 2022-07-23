Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers

Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.

Since the beginning of the season, SOPFEU has identified 63 fires likely caused by a smoker's discarded cigarette or other smoking device.

"It is important to avoid throwing a cigarette butt out of the window of a vehicle," says SOPFEU prevention and communication officer Mélanie Morin. "This also concerns people who are out hiking, whether it's on an ATV or during a walk in the forest, who don't put out their cigarette butts before disposing of them."

On average, over the past 10 years, of the 472 fires that SOPFEU has had to extinguish each year, about 17 per cent were related to smoking items.

Morin also noted that it is against the law to travel and smoke in the forest at the same time unless you are in a closed vehicle.

This offence is punishable by a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

Les mégots de cigarette demeurent une cause importante de feu de végétation



Chaque année au Québec, environ 80 feux de végétation sont causés par des articles de fumeur jetés au sol. https://t.co/PfVfwxqBVF

In addition to cigarette butts, cooking fires, bonfires, and the burning of garbage remain important causes of fires in Quebec forests.

"When people lose control of their campfires, it is almost always due to wind or lack of supervision," said Morin.

She recommends keeping the fire small and in an open area while maintaining constant supervision. Also, make sure the fire is well extinguished with water or sand, and that no hot embers remain in the pit.

Even with a fireplace equipped with a spark shield -- which is considered safer -- vigilance is required.

"You have to make sure that it is on an open area, not in the grass, not near the forest, that the holes are not bigger than a centimetre to make sure that the firebrands can't spread to the surrounding vegetation," said Morin.

Before starting a fire, citizens must check if there is a fire risk. SOPFEU announces restrictions in effect concerning the prohibition of access to the forest, of making fires or of circulating in the forest on its website as well as on various platforms and social networks.

A mobile application is also available.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.