Watchdog investigating after Quebec City police fatally shoot assault suspect

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after Quebec City police shot and killed an assault suspect.

The suspect, a man who was reportedly armed with multiple knives, was subdued, transported by ambulance and later pronounced dead, according to the BEI.

A woman, who police say is a victim, was also transported to hospital.

The SPVQ says a 911 call was made around 5:30 p.m. concerning an armed assault on Sainte-Foy Road near the intersection of Chèvremont Avenue., according to the SPVQ.

Officers discovered the suspect on the scene who allegedly refused to cooperate. He allegedly walked towards police and was shot at least once.

Seven investigators from the BEI were assigned to investigate the circumstances of the intervention. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will be supporting the EIB's investigation and conducting a parallel investigation.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2023.