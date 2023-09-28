Water advisory in Laval’s west end partially lifts

Residents of a Laval neighbourhood can use their tap water again, but are still urged not to drink it.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the city announced people in the Sainte-Dorothee district could safely use their water for washing once they flush out their plumbing.

It comes two days after an advisory took effect, warning residents not to use the tap water because it posed a health risk.

Recent water samples show the contaminant is no longer present in the pipes, said the city in a release.

However, the tap water is still not yet safe to drink, even if boiled, as the city waits for results from further analysis.

More information is expected on Thursday evening.

HOW TO FLUSH YOUR PLUMBING

The city is instructing residents to take the following steps before using the tap water:

Run cold water in the bathtub, followed by every tap in the home, for at least 20 minutes or until the water is clear and there is no soap odour.

Replenish the water heater by letting hot water run in the bathtub for another 20 minutes or until it looks and smells normal.

Rinse exterior faucets and appliances such as a dishwasher and shower head.

WHERE TO FIND WATER

The city is giving out water at Jolibourg Community Centre until 11 p.m. Thursday. Showers are available at Martin St-Louis and Hartland-Monahan arenas until midnight. Both services are expected to be offered until the situation is completely resolved.

The city urges residents to subscribe to its service for important notices, and to call 811 if symptoms appear.