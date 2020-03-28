'We are all in this together:' Sophie Gregoire Trudeau thanks Canadians after COVID-19 recovery

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took to Instagram on Saturday to thank Canadians for their support and called on the country to “be allies” to each other.

“We are all in this together. We have reached this chapter together, we will go through it together and we will reach the other end and the other steps that are awaiting us as a nation, as a country, as a society and as a world,” she said in a series of Instagram stories.

Gregoire Trudeau was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Both she and her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, went into self-isolation, though the prime minister did not get tested for the virus.

Gregoire Trudeau said her fellow Canadians were “in my heart and in my head and in my thoughts for quite a while now.”

“The good news is a I have a clear bill of health,” she said. “I know it's all good for me now but there are many people suffering. I want to send you all my love and all my courage. We're going to stick through it together.”

She called on Canadians to care for each other, especially the most vulnerable.

“I know when we go through this we will be stronger because we had each other's backs,” she said.