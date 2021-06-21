'We don't control what goes on in the referees' heads,' Habs Brendan Gallagher remains focused

Corey Perry has seen plenty throughout his 16 NHL seasons and 160 playoff games.

Exhilarating victories. Crushing defeats.

Contests his team should have won and didn't. And vice-versa.

So the 36-year-old's message to his Canadiens in the wake of a disappointing Game 4 result in their Stanley Cup semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights -- a 2-1 overtime loss where Montreal dominated long stretches, but was unable capitalize on enough of its chances -- was straightforward and simple.

Turn the page.

"Put it behind you," the 36-year-old winger said in the wake of Sunday night's setback. "Just move forward, think about the positives."

That could be difficult.

Montreal put in its best showing of the series, taking it to Vegas from the opening faceoff and continuing for long stretches.

According to hockey analytics website www.naturalstattrick.com, the Canadiens held an 18-0 edge in high-danger scoring chances -- grade-A opportunities from the slot -- before the Golden Knights buried their only effort from the same area in the extra period.

"We played a good game," Montreal defenceman Joel Edmundson said. "Just need to find a way to score more goals."

The Canadiens couldn't find the range on Robin Lehner, who replaced Marc-Andre Fleury in the Golden Knights' crease following Fleury's disastrous giveaway in Game 3 that led to the tying goal and paved the way for Montreal's 3-2 OT triumph.

While it wasn't a must-win for the Golden Knights on Sunday at the Bell Centre, there's a massive difference between heading back to Vegas for Tuesday's Game 5 with home-ice advantage tied 2-2 instead of being down 3-1.

"A huge swing game, but it's only a swing game if we take advantage of it," Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer said Monday morning. "It's a two-out-of-three now with two of the games in our building.

"We have to take advantage."

Vegas winger Jonathan Marchessault said Sunday felt like Game 3 of his team's second-round matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, when the Golden Knights were trailing 2-0 in the series and 2-1 in the third period before pushing back.

"Those two wins are unbelievable," he said. "They were huge.

"We gotta carry some momentum ... and keep going."

The Canadiens didn't have the same feeling as they boarded a plane to Sin City, but they'll want to duplicate their showing -- save for the result.

"Continue to look at that and the way we played at the start of the game," Perry said. "That's our style of play where we're quick, we're on pucks, we're on top.

"If we keep doing that, we're just gonna keep wearing them down."

PIETRANGELO IMPRESSED

Lehner got his second start of the playoffs and didn't disappoint with a 27-save showing in Game 4. But what's stood out to his teammates long-term is the relationship he has with Fleury, his competition for playing time.

"There's obviously difficult decisions that are being made," Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo said Monday. "But to see the camaraderie between these two guys, the way they help each other throughout games, in between games, it's pretty impressive.

"When you have two guys who've played as No. 1 guys, it's certainly finding that balance, and they have. That relationship is just as good on the ice as it is off the ice."

Thanks for all the nice words today guys❤️ Appreciate all the love ��

A SPARK UP FRONT

The heavily favoured Golden Knights -- 23 points better than the Canadiens in the regular season -- are tied 2-2 in the third round without getting a single goal from a top-6 forward group that includes Marchessault, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

The Vegas defence corps has scored seven of the team's 10 goals, while centre Nicolas Roy, the OT hero in Game 4, has two.

The Golden Knights have been without No. 1 centre Chandler Stephenson since he suffered an upper-body injury in the series opener, but the big guns know they need to help with the offence against Carey Price.

"It's not good enough," Marchessault. "We're facing an unbelievable goalie, but that's no excuse. It's the same thing last year (in the playoffs) against Vancouver, Dallas.

"We need a solution ASAP."

OFFICIATING STANDARD

Debating calls made and not made in the playoffs is an annual exercise in the NHL. The standard of what referees believe is a penalty often changes in the post-season, but all players and fans want is a consistent standard.

Officiating has been under the intense scrutiny in the third round, and nowhere more so with Montreal-Vegas, where punches, cross-checks and even a blatant high-stick to the face have been either uncalled or missed.

"It's different from regular season to playoffs," Marchessault said of the standard. "The refs are letting a little more stuff go. Obviously, both sides will be disappointed with some calls."

Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry said the players have to focus on what they can control -- not what the ref does or doesn't call or see.

"(The officiating) is a little bit more lax so you have the ability to make it hard for guys," he said. "It's just a matter of playing our game and not wasting our energy on worrying about what's going to be called and what's not."

HABS SIGN LAURENT DAUPHIN TO A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Quebec forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract.

The agreement, announced in a news release, will cover the 2021-2022 season.

It is worth $750,000 in the NHL and will pay Dauphin a guaranteed salary of $215,000. If he plays in the AHL, Dauphin will earn a salary of $175,000.

The 26-year-old from Repentigny spent last season with the Laval Rocket, collecting five goals and 11 assists, while serving eight penalty minutes in 21 games.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract (2021-22) with forward Laurent Dauphin.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Ur2kr9ERlt

Dauphin also spent some time on the Habs' reserve team this season.

The six-foot-one, 189-pound forward will be playing in his eighth season of professional hockey. Between 2014 and 2021, Dauphin had 164 points, including 67 goals, in 298 AHL games.

In addition to the Rocket, Dauphin has suited up for the Portland Pirates, Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, Rockford Ice Hogs and Milwaukee Admirals.

A second-round pick (39th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, Dauphin had three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL games with the Coyotes between 2015 and 2019.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2021.