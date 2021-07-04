'We don't want to see the Lightning with the Cup, period,' says Jeff Petry

The message was clear in the Montreal Canadiens camp Sunday, the goal is to fly to Tampa on Tuesday for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning.

There is no way the Habs want the Lightning to be celebrating at the Bell Centre on Monday night after Game 4.

"We don't want to see the Lightning with the Cup, period," said Habs defenceman Jeff Petry firmly in a video conference Sunday. "But we're not going to get four wins by winning the game tomorrow (Monday). The goal is to win this game and then go back to Tampa."

The Habs find themselves with their backs against the wall, trailing 0-3 in the final series.

Only four teams have won a series after falling behind this far in NHL history, and only one in the finals -- the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Detroit Red Wings in 1942.

That's not going to discourage the Tricolore.

"We have to make sure we keep a positive attitude, have fun coming to the arena and not give up," said Petry. "We're facing a big challenge, but we've been facing challenges all season."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2021.