'We mean business,' Habs GM Marc Bergevin is ready for Vegas

Marc Bergevin has every reason to smile these days, as the squad he's assembled in hopes of seeing the Montreal Canadiens make it through the playoffs prepare to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The general manager of the Habs is however like his players, happy, but not yet satisfied.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the city, but we must not forget that we are only halfway there," said Bergevin in videoconference, Saturday morning before the departure of the team for Las Vegas. "There is still a lot of work ahead."

Marc Bergevin s'adresse aux médias en direct via Zoom en vue du 3e tour des séries.



Marc Bergevin is addressing the media live via Zoom ahead of Round 3 of the playoffs.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/c28T37Hx2w

Bergevin had said at the start of the season that his group was to be taken seriously.

"We mean business." he said in English.

He knows how tough an opponent Vegas will be.

"We're well aware that we're the underdogs," said Bergevin. "We don't care. We're going over there and we'll be ready to face the challenge on Monday night."

The Canadiens won seven of the team's first 10 games and the players seemed to agree with Bergevin.

Three months later, after the end of a series of strikes and gutters, Bergevin recognized that his team was sometimes difficult to pin down.

Ups and downs forced Bergevin to make several changes.

He showed the exit to head coach Claude Julien and his partner Kirk Muller, as well as goalie coach Stephane Waite a few days later.

Now the team is in the Stanley Cup semi-finals under interim coach Dominique Ducharme.

INJURY UPDATE

Ducharme says injured forward Jake Evans is progressing and will travel with the team to Vegas for the start of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Evans suffered a concussion on June 2 when he was levelled by Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele in the final moments of Montreal's 5-3 win in the second-round series opener.

Scheifele was handed a four-game suspension for the crushing blow and the Canadiens swept the Jets to advance to the semifinals, where they'll face the Golden Knights starting Monday.

Ducharme says Evans skated on Friday and Saturday, and could be three or four days away from returning from the injury, but the team wants to make sure he's 100 per cent healthy before putting him back in the lineup.

Evans, 25, has a goal and an assist in four playoff games this season.

Ducharme says injured defencemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill will also make the trip to Vegas.

BUDWEISER GOAL LIGHT COMING TO MONTREAL

To celebrate the Habs being crowned kings of the North, Budweiser will deliver its iconic 20-foot gaol light to downtown Montreal Saturday afternoon.

The light will blaze every time a Habs player's shot hits the back of Marc-Andre Fleury's net.

The light will be installed at 3 p.m. in front of Complexe Desjardins on Sainte-Catherine St. West.

-- with files from CTV News Montreal.