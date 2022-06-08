'We're at the end of the rope': Veterans fear losing Verdun legion due to high rent

The Verdun legion is the oldest branch in Canada, opening its doors after the First World War.

But a century later, its members are in a different kind of fight for survival.

With bills piling up and the lease coming to an end, members say they feel betrayed by the city.

"Now, we're at the end of the rope. Our lease is up December 31, 2022," said Stan Kircoff, president of the Verdun Legion.

In 2011, the branch sold its original building and moved into a different one down the street. But the money is running out and they can't keep up with their current rent, which is more than $5,000 per month.

"It's frustrating. You never think this is going to happen," said Kircoff, who has been a member for five decades.

He accused the city of turning its back on veterans.

"I’m very sorry, but this is no way you treat veterans and their families and senior citizens. Not after 100 years. That’s no thank you at all."

The legion is hoping the lawn bowling club building in Verdun, which has sat vacant for years, will be its new home.

Members pleaded their case to the Verdun city council Tuesday night, but councillors wouldn't commit to handing over the keys.

"Unfortunately, the city can't provide a building to one organization and not the others that are currently looking," said city councillor Sterling Downey.

The pandemic has only created more financial challenges for legions across the city and country, which have struggled to stay open with rising rent and declining membership.

"We had no revenue. As you know, our revenue comes from social events, suppers, other activties," said Kenneth Ouellet, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion Quebec Provincial Command.

Meanwhile, the borough hopes the legion can come to a temporary agreement with the landlord and is offering to rent the branch space at the Marcel-Giroux community centre — but only by the hour.

"The basement is filled with memorabilia. I guess we're going to have to have a sale at the end of the month. We won't be able to take it with us, we won't have room," said Kircoff.

Without a place to call home, Kircoff fears the veterans will lose their sense of community.