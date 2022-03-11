iHeartRadio
'We're making management's job harder', says forward Josh Anderson as trade deadline approaches

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Playors on the Montreal Canadiens haven't made it easy on general manager Kent Hughes in recent weeks.

A few on Montreal's roster have had a good run since Martin St. Louis took over the bench, and it would be easy for Hughes to change his tune as the trade deadline approaches.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot has two goals and five assists in 10 games and is being used for nearly 24 minutes per game. Forward Artturi Lehkonen has six goals in his last five games.

Both are the players most often mentioned in trade rumours. The trade deadline is March 21.

"With the way we're playing, we're staying positive," said forward Josh Anderson on Friday. "We're playing good hockey and I think we're making it difficult for management to decide whether to trade or not."

C'est au tour de Josh Anderson de répondre aux questions des journalistes.

It’s Josh Anderson’s turn to field questions from the media.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/cG4y91XAlz

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2022

Overall, the Habs are 7-5-0 under St. Louis, but have won seven of their last nine games. Those wins could change management's perception of the group it has under its belt.

The Habs play the Seattle Kraken Saturday night as the team returns from its western road trip.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2022.

