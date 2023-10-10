'We're not being heard': Stranded in Israel, Montreal couple pleads for Canada's help

Four days after the initial Hamas attacks on Israel, a Canadian couple stranded in Jerusalem is pleading for their government's help getting home.

Silvana Nematallah and Mike Safi first heard the missiles on Saturday while on a guided tour of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem.

"We heard popping, [what sounded] like distant fireworks. But the guy told us that they were missiles and rockets being fired, and that his superior asked him to take us back to our hotel right away," said Nematallah.

The Montreal couple spoke to CTV News from that same hotel on Tuesday.

They've spent the last few days in and out of its bunker alongside other guests, rushing downstairs when the sirens ring.

Like countless foreign nationals in Israel, Nematallah and Safi are desperate to leave the country amid ongoing flight cancellations.

They say their requests for aid from the Canadian Embassy have been fruitless.

"We had flights scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. And that was quickly cancelled. And trying to find other flights was very difficult. And that's when we started to call the embassy," Nematallah recounted.

"Every day we were getting the stock answers, that 'We're assessing the situation, shelter in place, and we'll get back to you.'"

Some countries have sent aircraft to help evacuate their citizens from Israel, but Canada, as well as the U.S., have yet to make the call.

"We feel like we're not being heard, that the seriousness of and the exploration of where this could go is not being realized," said Nemetallah. "Today it's been quiet, but up until today it's been very harried."

Since Saturday's surprise incursion by Hamas militants, the conflict between Gaza and Israel has escalated to a bonafide war.

So far, the fighting has claimed at least 1,800 Israeli and Palestinian lives.

Nemetallah and her husband managed to book a commercial flight home for Thursday, but they fear it will be cancelled like the others.

"Hopefully, that will happen, but you never know if things are going to deteriorate between now and then."

"We just want to get home, we just want to get back to our family. We're very saddened that we're Canadian citizens, we pay our taxes, and we don't feel that we're getting support from the embassy right now. We feel like we should be taken charge of a lot more. We want to feel like they're taking care of us, and that's not the feeling."

On Tuesday, the Canadian Conservatives called on the federal government to send evacuation flights to citizens stranded in Israel.

CTV News is awaiting comment from Global Affairs Canada on potential further assistance, including evacuation flights.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has previously confirmed that 2,500 Canadians are registered with the embassy in Israel, including 500 in Gaza and the West Bank.

Two Canadians have been confirmed dead since the fighting began on Saturday, both believed to be killed in the Hamas music festival attacks. They are 33-year-old Alexandre Look from Montreal and 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello.