We want to hear from you: Have you called 911 for COVID-19 symptoms?

image.jpg

Have you called 911 and been told you don’t need to go to the hospital for your COVID-19 symptoms?

As the third wave of infections continues to grip ICUs across the country, CTVNews.ca would like to hear from Canadians who have called 911 with COVID-19 symptoms and have been told they aren’t sick enough to need to go to hospital.

Did you later go to a hospital on your own? How did the situation affect you?

Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

