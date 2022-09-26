iHeartRadio
Weapons cache seized from Que. man arrested for alleged threats against ex-partner: police


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal officers have seized a sizable arsenal of firearms from the home of a man arrested for allegedly of harassing and threatening his ex-partner, police say.

Police discovered a total of 17 firearms at the 38-year-old suspect's residence in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. 

His ex-partner is said to have left him weeks ago to stay with a relative in Montreal. 

The man is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse to face charges including harassment and illegal weapons possession.  

In a press release announcing the arrest, Montreal police encouraged victims of domestic violence to contact police by calling 911 or their local station. Montreal police have a specialized unit in place to help victims escape harm. 

