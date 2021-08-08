Weather: Heat and humidity headed for the Greater Montreal area to start the week

After a week of off-and-on smog warnings, the Greater Montreal Area is about to get hit with some heat and humidity to start the week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning Sunday for the Montreal and Laval islands in addition to areas on the South Shore.

"A warm and humid air mass will enter Quebec early this week and persist into Friday," the ECCC said in its warning.

The coming week should be summery with warm and humid weather for several regions of Quebec. Some days could have humidex values near 40 in the south.



To follow the latest updates: https://t.co/SpszHUp6Wr pic.twitter.com/AvNk5WUJbF

The heat will rise particularly on Monday and Tuesday where temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values hitting 40.

Nights won't be any cooler, according to ECCC, with lows nearing 20 degrees.

During a heat warning, residents are advised to watch for effects of heat illness including cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and swelling.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," ECCC said. "Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

A Sparrow cools down under a water fountain in Montreal, Sunday August 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes