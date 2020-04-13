iHeartRadio
Weather warning: Winds up to 90 km/h to lash Montreal area Monday evening

CP file photo

Heavy winds up to 90 km/h are forecast for the Montreal area Monday night, according to a weather warning issued early Monday by Environment Canada.

The warning is in effect for Montreal Island, Laval, Chateauguay-La Prairie and Longueuil-Varennes.

Wicked #winds hitting SW QC!#WindWarning (purple) in effect for #Montreal #Laurentians #Quebec #Sherbrooke w potentially damaging gusts up to 90 km/h this evening. ⁦@CTVMontreal#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/KFlbyL8mwx

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) April 13, 2020

The high winds are expected to start earlier, in the afternoon, in the Richelieu Valley area.

Winds of that strength "may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," according to Environment Canada, which notes that it issues such warnings "when there is a significant risk of damaging winds."

Montreal is expected to hit a high of 15C Monday, with rain in the morning and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

