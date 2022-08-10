iHeartRadio
'Web Patrol': Montreal opposition propose task force to tackle cybercrime

image.jpg

Montreal's official opposition wants a new task force to tackle cybercrime in the city -- a move supporters say could help steer young people away from gun violence.

Ensemble Montreal is asking the city's police force (SPVM) to implement an online "Web Patrol" composed of social and community workers.

The idea is to help young people deal with cyberbullying, online stalking and other web-based criminal activity.

Will Baptiste is a counsellor with NSK, an organization that helps disadvantaged youth in Montreal.

He says such a task force, which would monitor social networks, could keep young people from turning to gangs and gun violence.

"The gangs or people on the street make them feel like they are a person. They make them feel like, 'hey I can do anything,'" he explained. "So now they get into the gang, but now there's a price to pay."

"When it's time to pull the trigger, you feel like you're loyal to them."

A recent SPVM report called armed violence a primary concern.

In 2021, a shooting happened, on average, once every two and a half days in the city.

Ensemble Montreal says it's common for disputes to start online before moving to the streets.

The Montreal administration said that while new ideas to limit gang violence are welcome, looking for illegal activity online is something the SPVM already does.

"They're one of the few police services that have a specific team that help investigators on the web," said city councillor Allain Vaillancourt.

In 2021, there were 3,085 reported instances of cybercrime in Montreal, examples of which are extortion, threats and bullying in Montreal.

It's more than double what was reported in 2017.

Vaillancourt says education for young people is a big part of the city's prevention plan.

"I want to reassure Montrealers that there's already a lot done about cyber criminality and web in the schools, for example," he said.

He said SPVM prevention officers have a presence in schools to educate youth on cyber issues.

But Baptiste says there's still more work to do.

"There's got to be more," he said. "We are talking about the lives of our children that are in peril right now."

If the motion passes, Ensemble Montreal expects the SPVM to set up the team before the end of the year.  

