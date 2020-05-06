Wednesday gas prices in Montreal higher than the rest of Quebec

Drivers who rely on Montreal gas stations to fill up their tanks should expect to pay much more than other Quebecers this week.

Gas prices have slowly progressed in several Quebec regions for a few weeks, but there have been significant differences between Montreal and other regions for a number of days.

The Régie de l'énergie du Québec reports an average weighted price for of $0.80 for a litre of regular gas in the province.

On the island of Montreal, a litre was sold at $0.96 in certain places on Wednesday morning. This price is much higher than anywhere else in Quebec, exceeding the estimated minimum price of the week by approximately $0.13.

The website essencequebec.com shows that gas stations in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Terrebonne – among other areas on the outskirts of Montreal – had prices varying between $0.79 and $0.81 on Wednesday morning.

The best prices for a litre of regular gas in the past 24 hours were in Outaouais, at $0.75, Quebec, at $0.76, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, la Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, at $0.79, Bas-Saint-Laurent at $0.80, and Estrie, at $0.83.

The best prices in eight of these nine regions were equal to or lower than the Régie de l'énergie's weighted average price.

The only other average price in an urban area that was high on Wednesday morning was in Laval at $ 0.92, which is lower than prices on the Montreal island by about $0.04.

On Tuesday afternoon, the price of crude oil jumped from USD $4.17 to USD $24.56 per barrel on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is similar to the barrel price measured about a month and a half ago at $23.95, when the average price of gas measured by essencequebec.com was less than $0.82.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.