Weekend road closures: major shutdown of Highway 40

After a few weeks respite, caused by bad weather and holidays, weekend road closures are back. This time, the main closures will affect the interchange between the Highway 13 and 40. The Highway 40 will be completely closed in the area. Avoid it. Here's what you need to know:

Highway 13/40 interchange

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 40, and its parallel service road will be completely closed inside the interchange with the Highway 13.

As a result of the same closure, the Highway 13 South will also be closed between exit 6 and the entrance to the Highway 40 East.

The exit from the Highway 13 North to the Highway 40 West, and the parallel service road, will also be closed.

Turcot project

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., exit 2 on the Highway 720 East (Atwater Ave.) will be closed.

REM construction work

The Highway 10 East will be completely closed between exit 6 and the entrance to Taschereau Blvd. over the following schedule:

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m.

On Saturday, only one lane will be open between exit 6 and Taschereau Blvd.

From Saturday at midnight until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Starting Friday at 9:30 p.m. and ending Sunday at 8 a.m., the exits for Route 132 East and West coming from the Highway 10 East, will be closed as a result of the above closures.