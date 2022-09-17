Weekend roadwork will force road closures in and around Montreal
Those planning to drive this weekend in and around Montreal are best advised to avoid Marie-Victorin Blvd. West in Broassard, the Saint-Pierre Interchange and Highway 20 eastbound in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue as construction is scheduled.
However, planned construction on the Ville-Marie Expressway, including the tunnel, is cancelled due to the weather forecast.
Below are other areas where roadwork is scheduled.
MARIE-VICTORIN BLVD WEST
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- In Brossard, Marie-Victorin Blvd. West, between Simard and Rome boulevards.
As a result, the following are default closures :
- The Highway 10 (east and west) ramps.
- The Route 132 West entrance at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East/downtown.
HIGHWAY 40
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- Highway 40 East, between Exit 41 (Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the entrance.
HIGHWAY 40 / ANJOU INTERCHANGE
On Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East, between Exit 78 (Langelier Blvd.) and the next entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures in the Anjou interchange:
- The Lacordaire and Langelier entrances.
- The Metropolitan ramp east to Higway 25 south.
- The Metropolitan ramp to Highway 25 North.
On Sunday from 10:30 pm to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West, between Exit 82 (Langelier Blvd.) and the next entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Bourget / du Golf and Ray-Lawson / Roi-René Boulevard entrances.
- The Metropolitan West ramp to Highway 25 North.
- The Metropolitan Wes ramp to Highway 25 South.
- The Highway 25 North and South ramps to the Metropolitan West.
TO BE EXPECTED
- In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Irlandais St. westbound and Bridge St. northbound are closed between Irlandais and Mill streets (one lane southbound), until Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Montreal (Borough of Ville-Marie), one of three lanes is closed on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge ramp to De Lorimier Ave. northbound, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or visit its Facebook page.