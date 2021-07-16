iHeartRadio
Weekend Traffic: A handful of road closures coming up

image.jpg

There are fewer road closures than usual this weekend, with roadwork taking place on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 13 (Chomedey), the Honore-Mercier Bridge and the Saint-Pierre Interchange. For smooth travels, parts of these areas should be avoided.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • Eastbound between Wellington St. and Nuns’ Island (towards the Samuel de Champlain Bridge).
  • Westbound between the Port of Montreal / Pierre-Dupuy Ave. / Carrie-Derick St. exit (2) and Wellington St.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

  • Partial closure (one lane available in each direction) between the Victoria Bridge area and Wellington St.

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.:

  • Port of Montreal / Pierre Dupuy Ave. exit (2) closure from the eastbound highway.

HIGHWAY 13 (CHOMEDEY)

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • A-13 South between the A-40 / Quebec / Ottawa / Gatineau exit (6) and the entrance from A-520 West.

As a result the following is a default closure:

  • The on-ramp from A-40 West to A-13 South.

The following is a default closure as of Saturday at 5 p.m.:

  • The A-40 East ramp to A-13 South.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to July 29 at 10 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from R-132 East / R-138 East (coming from Chateauguay) to the Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138 East / Montreal).

 

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp from A-20 West to R-138 West and the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.:

  • Partial closure of 1 of 2 lanes on A-20 East in the area of the Saint-Pierre interchange.

For more information and detour routes, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather.  
