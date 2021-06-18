Weekend Traffic: Another weekend, another series of major road closures

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 25, Turcot Interchange, Honore-Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange, Felix-Leclerc Highway and Highway 520 will experience major closures this weekend.

Those looking to skirt the traffic should avoid these areas, and others listed below.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m, the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between Exit 70 and the Cavendish Blvd. entrance.

As a result the following are default closures:

The Laurentian Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.

The Stinson St. entrance.

The Decarie Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.

Exit 65 heading towards the P.E-Trudeau airport.

Exit 64 heading to Cavendish Blvd.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

Eastbound

The road between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m., and will have one lane available after that until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Carrie-Derick St. exit (3) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound

The road between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St. will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. One lane will be open between the Nuns’ Island/Clement Bridge and Wellington St. from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10:30p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

On A-25 North at Sherbrooke St., two out of three lanes will be closed.

The Sherbrook St. exit (5).

Souligny Ave. eastbound at the exit for A-25 South.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The ramp from Decarie (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp in Kahnawake leading from the Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138 West) to the R-132 East.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp leading from Highway 20 West (exit 63) to the Ville-Marie Expressway West (R-138) /Honore-Mercier Bridge.

FELIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

The eastbound service road at the Liesse Mountain exit.

As a result the following are default closures:

Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62).

The ramp leading from A-13 North to A-40 East.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

On A-520 East, one of two lanes at Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).

Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).

For more information and the scoop on detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.